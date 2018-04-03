Oil Exports Fall Slightly in March

By John Lee.
Iraq’s Ministry of Oil has announced preliminary oil exports for March of 107,050,000 barrels, giving an average for the month of 3.453 million barrels per day (bpd), a slight increase from the 3.426 bpd exported in February.
The exports were entirely from the southern terminals, with no exports registered from Kirkuk via Ceyhan.
Revenues for the month were $6.418 billion at an average price of $59.954 per barrel.
February export figures can be found here.
(Source: Ministry of Oil)
