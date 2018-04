By John Lee.

Baker Hughes has signed a contract to harness 200 MMcf/d of natural gas from Iraq’s Nassiriya and Gharraf oil fields.

The Nassiriya field is operated by the state-run Dhi Qar Oil Company (DQOC) and currently producing around 70,000 barrels per day of crude oil, with a target of 150,000 bpd.

Gharraf is operated by Petronas and is producing around 88,000 bpd with a plateau production target of 250,000 bpd.

(Sources: Minister of Oil, Platts)