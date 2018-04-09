New Career Opportunities in Iraq

By John Lee.
The United Nations has advertised new positions in Iraq:
- WHE Team Lead, WHO – World Health Organization
- National Professional Officer, WHO – World Health Organization
- Data Collection Officer, Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC)
- Protection Officer – United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq
- WASH Technical Specialist, Save the Children
- FTR/ACE (Family Tracing and Reunification), Save the Children
- Project Manager, Save the Children
- WASH Technical Specialist, Save the Children
- Project Manager, Save the Children
- MEAL Manager, Save the Children
- Executive Associate to the CD, UNDP – United Nations Development Programme
- Driver, UNDP – United Nations Development Programme
(Source: UN)
No comments yet.