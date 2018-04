By John Lee.

Oil Minister Jabar Ali al-Luaibi [Allibi, Luiebi] has met with Deder Kasemero, the vice president and the regional manager of Rosneft, to discuss the expansion of cooperation in the Iraqi oil and gas sector.

The Minister said he is open for international companies such as Rosneft to participate in investment projects to rehabilitate oil pipelines, develop oil fields, build refineries and invest in flare gas.

(Source: Ministry of Oil)