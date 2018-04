By John Lee.

Oil executives have told Reuters that the Iraqi Oil Ministry has signed a two-year contract with China’s Anton Oilfield Services (Antonoil) and Petrofac to operate the giant Majnoon oilfield (pictured).

The companies will operate the oilfield on behalf of the state-owned Basra Oil Company (BOC), which will take over operations from Shell by the end of June.

(Source: Reuters)