Southern Refineries to Increase Capacity by 33%

By John Lee.

Iraq plans to increase capacity at its southern refineries to 280,000 barrels per day by the end of 2018.

Oil Minister Jabar Ali al-Luaibi [Allibi, Luiebi] made the announcement at the opening of the second phase of the fourth unit project in the south refineries in Basrah governorate.

The new project will have a capacity of 70,000 bpd, and will increase production from its current level of 210,000 bpd.

It is being implemented by the Czech company Techno Export, and includes the construction of two units for liquid gas production and water treatment.

(Source: Ministry of Oil)