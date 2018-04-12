Navigate

5 Firms Shortlisted for Major Water-Injection Project

By on April 12, 2018 in Iraq Oil & Gas News

By John Lee.

According to a report from Platts, Iraq has shortlisted five international engineering companies to bid for the first phase of the Common Seawater Supply Project (CSSP), a major water-injection project that will help the country boost long-term production from its southern oil fields.

The project would take in around 5 million barrels per day (bpd) of water from the Persian Gulf, process it for field injection, and deliver it by pipeline to a half dozen fields in Basra province.

It has been under discussion for nearly a decade, and wsa priced at $12 billion when capacity was to be 10 million bpd of water.

(Source: Platts)

