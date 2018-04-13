Navigate

Navigation

Iraq Postpones Oil and Gas Auction

By on April 13, 2018 in Iraq Oil & Gas News

By John Lee.

Iraq’s Ministry of Oil has reportedly postponed its oil and gas bidding round for 11 new blocks to 25th April.

Abdul Mahdi al-Ameedi, director general of the Petroleum Contracts and Licensing Directorate (PCLD), told Reuters:

“The bidding process was rescheduled to be on April 25. It is just to give the companies a little bit more time to submit the bid bonds and be prepared for the bidding.”

However, Oil Ministry Spokesman Asim Jihad told Bloomberg he was unaware of any postponement in the auction, originally scheduled for 15th April.

Just two weeks ago, the ministry said it was changing to a new “hybrid” type of oil contract.

(Sources: Reuters, Bloomberg)

Related posts:

OEC Boss appointed Deputy Oil Minister IOCs scramble to analyze new Contract Model Iraq to Supply Egypt with another 12m Barrels Oil Ministry Conf on Development of 11 Exploration Zones
No comments yet.

Leave a Reply