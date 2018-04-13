New Career Opportunities in Iraq

By John Lee.
The United Nations has advertised new positions in Iraq:
- Advocacy and Comms Manager, Save the Children
- Safety and Security Manager, Save the Children
- Field Coordinator, Terre des hommes (Tdh)
- Child Protection and Education Project Manager, Terre des hommes (Tdh)
- Finance Assistant, International Rescue Committee (IRC)
- HR Officer, International Rescue Committee (IRC)
- Child Protection Consultant, Heartland Alliance for Human Needs
- Translator, Arabic – United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq
- Food security and Livelihood Manager, Triangle Génération Humanitaire (TGH)
(Source: UN)
(Picture: Finger pressing a new career start button, from Olivier Le Moal/Shutterstock)
