Turkish Firm wins Contract at Garraf

Turkish oil and gas services company Ergil has been awarded a design, engineering, fabrication, and testing contract by China Petroleum Engineering & Construction Corporation ( CPECC), for Petronas‘ Garraf oil field.

The company says it has completed designing, manufacturing and supplying of 12 units 320-bar high-pressure pig receivers and launchers, 28 units pig signallers, 12 units manual pig jib crane and 8 units pig trolley.

The field is owned by Petronas (45%), Japex (30%) and the North Oil Company (25%).

(Source: Ergil)