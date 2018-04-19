Basra Gateway Terminal joins the Iraq Britain Business Council

The Iraq Britain Business Council (IBBC) has announced that Basra Gateway Terminal (BGT) has joined the Council.

BGT is one of Iraq’s premier container and multi-purpose cargo handling facility, with a team of high-performing Iraqi and International port professionals who deliver customer-focused, high productivity and congestion-free port services to Iraq’s economy.

Situated in Umm Qasr, 50 km from Basra and 500km from Baghdad, the Terminal is operated by International Container Terminal Services Inc. (ICTSI). ICTSI is an internationally recognized expert in port construction, operation and management with more than 30 years of experience. It is one of the major maritime terminal operators in the world present in 6 continents, operating 30 marine terminals in 20 countries positioned in some of the world’s most strategic trade lanes.

Christophe Michels, Managing Director of IBBC says:

“IBBC is delighted to welcome Basra Gateway Terminal to the Council. BGT has a reputation for great professionalism and efficiency in Iraq and is managed by international experts in port operation and management. I have no doubt that BGT will prove a valuable addition to the IBBC and its growing membership in 2018.”

Investment in Iraq:

In April 2014, ICTSI signed a contract for 26 years with General Company for Ports of Iraq (GCPI) to operate, develop, and expand the container handling facilities at the Port of Umm Qasr. Presently BGT is operating four berths with two more under construction, catering for container, general, project and RORO cargo.

ICTSI is half way through a USD 230 million investment programme, which includes rehabilitation and operation of the port’s existing facility at Berth 20 and construction of three new berths at Berth 25, 26 and 27. In 2017, BGT was extended to perform the operation at Berth 19 and 21 for general cargo and RORO cargo respectively hence helping BGT to launch itself in the project cargo for oil and gas sector business.

These investments have been supported by the introduction of state-of-the-art technology in Iraq’s port sector with BGT being the first terminal to introduce the SAP ERM system and the Navis Sparcs N4 Terminal Operating System.

(Source: IBBC)