New Career Opportunities in Iraq

By John Lee.
The United Nations has advertised new positions in Iraq:
- Urban Displacement and Out of Camp (UDOC) – Project Manager, Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC)
- Area Manager, Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC)
- Associate Programme Officer, UNOPS – United Nations Office for Project Services
- Chief of Section, Supply Chain Management, UNAMI – United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq
- Administrative Assistant, UNAMI – United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq
- Field Language Assistant, UNAMI – United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq
- Consultant – Short-Term Finance Support, IREX International
- Logistics Manager, Relief International
- Project Manager Child Protection, Agency for Technical Cooperation and Development (ACTED)
(Source: UN)
(Picture: Finger pressing a new career start button, from Olivier Le Moal/Shutterstock)
No comments yet.