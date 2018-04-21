Aiding Iraq in Reconstruction Iran’s Priority after Daesh Defeat: Defense Minister

Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami said that following the defeat of the Daesh (ISIL or ISIS) terrorist group in Iraq, Iran’s priority in its cooperation with Iraq now is helping the Arab country in its reconstruction process.

In a meeting with Iraqi Interior Minister Qasim al-Araji in Baghdad on Thursday, Brigadier General Hatami hailed the victory over the terror group as an important achievement not only for Iraq but also for the security and stability of the entire region.

He highlighted Iran’s policy of support for the Iraqi people and government and said that after the defeat of Daesh, the Islamic Republic’s first priority now is helping with the reconstruction of the Arab country.

Al-Araji, for his part, thanked the Iranian government and people for their all-out support for his country.

He also called for the development of bilateral ties in the defense, law enforcement and security fields.

Heading a high-ranking delegation, Brigadier General Hatami arrived in Baghdad on Wednesday for talks on enhancing the defense ties with the Arab country.

Iraq has been facing the threat of terrorism in recent years, mainly posed by the Daesh (ISIL) terrorist group.

Amid tensions in Iraq, Iran has been known as the first country to help the Arab nation and has always voiced support for Iraq’s territorial integrity and prosperity.

(Source: Tasnim, under Creative Commons licence)