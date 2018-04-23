AMAR Continues Support to Iraqi IDPs

For World Book Day 2018, the AMAR International Charitable Foundation has delivered over 6,000 illustrated children’s books to displaced children in Iraq, all specifically designed for IDP youth.

Hussein Al-Alak (pictured below), who is running the Manchester 10k on behalf of AMAR, said:

“It’s the only charity in the United Kingdom that supports health, education and, more importantly, mental health programmes, in Iraq …

“You’ve got a lot of amazing causes [in the race] and it’s nice to be able to say: ‘This is what we’re doing at AMAR’.“

You can help AMAR in its essential work in Iraq by donating here.