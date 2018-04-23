Oil Ministry Finalises Export Figures for March

By John Lee.

Iraq’s Ministry of Oil has announced final oil exports for March of 107,050,000 barrels, giving an average for the month of 3.453 million barrels per day (bpd), a slight increase from the 3.426 bpd exported in February.

The exports were entirely from the southern terminals, through 39 international companies, with no exports registered from Kirkuk via Ceyhan.

Revenues for the month were $6.435 billion at an average price of $60.114 per barrel.

(Source: Ministry of Oil)