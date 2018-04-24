Siemens to add 700 MW to Rumaila Power Plant

Germany’s Siemens has won a contract to add 700 megawatts (MW) to the Rumaila Gas Power Plant, which currently has a power generation capacity of 1500 MW.

Siemens will supply its highly-efficient SST-5000 steam turbines, ensuring the additional power supply comes at no extra fuel requirement while increasing the overall power plant efficiency to more than 50 percent by converting the facility into combined cycle mode.

This upgrade delivered by Siemens equipment will supply around one million Iraqis with clean and efficient electricity

Siemens was awarded the contract by Sinohydro, the Chinese state-owned hydropower engineering and construction company. The developer is KAR Electrical Power Production Trading FZE.

Previously, Siemens had supplied five of its SGT5-4000F gas turbines to the plant, which was one of the first large-scale gas-fired facilities installed and commissioned in Iraq in 2013. The upgrade works are scheduled for completion by 2020.

(Source: Siemens)