UAE Funds $50m Rebuild of Mosul Minaret

By John Lee.

UAE’s Minister of Culture has reportedly signed an agreement funding the rebuilding of Mosul’s famed al-Hadba minaret, which was destroyed by the Islamic State group (IS, ISIS, ISIL, Daesh) in the last weeks of the war.

According to a report from Rudaw, Minister Noura al-Kaabi signed the agreement with Iraq’s Minister of Culture Firiyad Rawanduzi for the $50.4 million project in coordination with the UN’s heritage agency.

“This is a historic partnership, the largest and unprecedented cooperation to rebuild cultural heritage in Iraq ever,” UNESCO Director General Audrey Azoulay stated, welcoming the agreement.

More here.

(Source: Rudaw)

(Picture credit: Faisal Jeber)