US Mission to build New Compound in Erbil

KRG Prime Minister Barzani’s statement on the construction of US mission in Erbil:

Mr. Ambassador of the United States to Iraq,

Mr. Consul General

Ladies and Gentlemen,

Good morning. I am pleased to be here, with you, today and take part in the announcement of building a new compound for the U.S. Consulate General in the Kurdistan Region. I applaud such a decision and see it as an important step. I hope that the construction will be completed as planned and on schedule.

The U.S Consulate General in Erbil is considered to be the first consulate to build its own compound in Erbil. This shows the United States’ trust in the promising future of the Kurdistan Region and it is a sign of the United States’ will for strengthening its relations with the Kurdistan Region on the basis of the diplomatic relations that it has with federal Iraq.

Ladies and Gentlemen,

The relations between the United States and the Kurdistan Region are not new, but they have been formed and strengthened over the years. After the uprising of the people of Kurdistan in 1991, the U.S. and other members of the international community had a major role in introducing a safe haven, which resulted in the protection of the people of the Kurdistan Region.

During the overthrow of Baath regime and later in the fight against ISIS and their defeat, the U.S. continued to improve its relationships with the Kurdistan Region by supporting the stability of the region. Today, as we secured stability, the U.S. is starting to build a new home for its Consulate General in Erbil to continue its already strong relations with the Kurdistan Region and we hope that it will continue to develop strategic and long-term ties with the Region.

The people and the government of the Kurdistan Region highly appreciate the political, military and humanitarian supports provided by the U.S. The Kurdistan Region is eager to further develop strong relationships with the U.S., based on mutual interests in politics, economics, trade, science, culture and other fields. Similarly, the Kurdistan Region is trying to continue to build good relations with neighbouring countries, countries in the region and across the world.

The people of the Kurdistan Region and the Kurdistan Regional Government share the same values and principles as the U.S. and the modern world. They, too, believe in the same values and concepts such as freedom, democracy, human rights, diversity, openness, tolerance, youth and women empowerment and the free market. The Peshmergas fought alongside the American and international coalition forces to protect these values.

Ladies and Gentlemen,

I would like to congratulate and commend the representative of the U.S. diplomatic mission in Iraq, who came from Baghdad to join us today, for the construction of a new compound for their Consulate in Erbil. I also would like to take this opportunity to thank the former and current American ambassadors and consuls in Baghdad and Erbil for their efforts to improve the relations between the U.S. and the Kurdistan Region.

I would also like to thank the military, USAID teams and all the organizations and agencies from the U.S. that have worked and served in the Kurdistan Region. I commend them and we look forward to enhance the cooperation and collaboration between the United States of America and the Kurdistan Region.

We would like to see all the neighboring countries, countries in the region and across the world, to follow the United States in building diplomatic compounds in the Kurdistan Region, as we strive to build and improve good relations with them within a federal Iraq.

In the end, I wish to see all nations in the world enjoy peace, stability and prosperity.

Thank you and have a good day.

(Source: KRG)