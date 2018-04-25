Video: Baghdad hosts 10th Int’l Flower Festival

From PressTV. Any opinions expressed are those of the authors, and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.
A week-long Flower Festival is being held in the Iraqi capital Baghdad to celebrate the arrival of spring.
Foreign participants say they are speechless with the sight of Baghdad shining in full bloom.
Press TV‘s correspondent, Altaf Ahmad, reports from the Iraqi capital:
Excellent news and very pleased to read about Baghdad Flower Festival.
Let us push for more/similar of these festivals all over Iraqi cities
we need to green our cities just like before and water scarcity is no excuse at all.
A huge Thanks to the organizers and God Bless
Thank you!