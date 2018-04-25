Navigate

Navigation

Video: Baghdad hosts 10th Int’l Flower Festival

By on April 25, 2018 in Agriculture, Iraq Industry & Trade News

From PressTV. Any opinions expressed are those of the authors, and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

A week-long Flower Festival is being held in the Iraqi capital Baghdad to celebrate the arrival of spring.

Foreign participants say they are speechless with the sight of Baghdad shining in full bloom.

Press TV‘s correspondent, Altaf Ahmad, reports from the Iraqi capital:

Related posts:

Moscow, Baghdad discuss Moving Russian Embassy Baghdad denies Russian Claims regarding KRG Oil Deals Iraq Britain Business Council (IBBC) visits Baghdad Video: Kurdistan Secession Bid takes a toll on Economy

One Response to Video: Baghdad hosts 10th Int’l Flower Festival

  1. Ibn Al Iraq April 26, 2018 at 8:32 am #

    Excellent news and very pleased to read about Baghdad Flower Festival.

    Let us push for more/similar of these festivals all over Iraqi cities

    we need to green our cities just like before and water scarcity is no excuse at all.

    A huge Thanks to the organizers and God Bless

    Thank you!

Leave a Reply