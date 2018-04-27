Iraq Awards New Oilfield Licences: FULL LIST

By John Lee.

Iraq’s Ministy of Oil has awarded all four development projects, and two of the seven exploration blocks, that it offered in its fifth auction of oil licences.

Only nine of the 26 companies originally pre-qualified took part in the auction, with majors such as Lukoil (Russia), ExxonMobil (US) and Total (France) not bidding.

Development blocks:

Gilabat-Qumar, in Diyala: Crescent Petroleum (UAE)

Khashim Ahmer-Injana, in Diyala: Crescent Petroleum (UAE)

Huwaiza, in Missan (Maysan): Geo Jade Petroleum (China)

Khudher Al-Mai [Khider al-Mai], in Basra and Muthana: Crescent Petroleum (UAE)

Exploration blocks:

Naft Khana, in Diyala: Geo-Jade Petroleum (China)

Sindibad [Sindbad] field in Basra: United Energy Group (Hong Kong)

Zurbatiya [Zurbatia], in Wasit and Diyala: not awarded

Shihabi in Missan and Wasit: not awarded

Fao, in Basra: not awarded

Jebel Sanam [Jabal Sanam], in Basra: not awarded

Offshore Gulf block: not awarded

Abdul Mahdi al-Ameedi, director general of the Petroleum Contracts and Licensing Directorate (PCLD), told Reuters that the failure of five blocks to attract bids was due to a combination of factors, including the fact that some of them cover former battlefields, some are hard to access, and the one offshore plot needs more data.

He said another round could be held for those five blocks.

More details here from Iraq Oil Report (subscription required)

(Sources: Iraq Oil Report, Reuters, Associated Press, AFP)