Kuwait Energy starts Producing Gas at Siba

By John Lee.

Kuwait Energy has started producing natural gas from the Siba field, south of Basra, on Wednesday.

Oil Minister Jabar Ali al-Luaibi [Allibi, Luiebi] (pictured) announced an inital production rate of 25 million cubic feet a day (mcf/d), increasing to 100 mcf/d by the end of the year.

Kuwait Energy was awarded a 20 year Gas Development and Production Service Contract (GDPSC) for the Siba field in June 2011, granting the company operatorship and 45 percent revenue interest, but it farmed out a 20 percent stake to the Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation (EGPC) in October 2016.

(Source: Ministry of Oil)