By John Lee.

Basra Oil Company (BOC) has signed contracts with the Chinese company Anton Oilfield Services Group (Antonoil) and the US company KBR to operate and maintain the Majnoon oil field.

A statement from the Ministry of Oil put the value of the contracts at $118 million, adding that there would be “other secondary contracts” to follow.

BOC will take over operations at Majnoon from Shell by the end of June.

(Source: Ministry of Oil)