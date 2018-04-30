Navigate

Qatar, Iraq to Cooperate in Air Transport

By on April 30, 2018 in Iraq Transportation News

By John Lee.

Qatar’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has announced steps towards cooperation in air transport with Iraq.

The announcement came during a visit by Iraq’s Minister of Transport, Kadhim Finjan Al Hammami, during which he met Qatar’s Minister of Transport and Communications Jassim bin Saif Al Sulaiti and CAA Chairman Abdullah bin Nasser Turki Al Subaey.

The two sides agreed to cooperate in preparing and issuing new regulations and legislation on civil aviation safety in Iraq in line with European and U.S. systems.

(Sources: QNA, CAA Qatar)

(Picture: Waving flag of Qatar and Iraq, from Aleksandar Mijatovic/Shutterstock)

