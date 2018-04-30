Qatar, Iraq to Cooperate in Air Transport

By John Lee.

Qatar’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has announced steps towards cooperation in air transport with Iraq.

The announcement came during a visit by Iraq’s Minister of Transport, Kadhim Finjan Al Hammami, during which he met Qatar’s Minister of Transport and Communications Jassim bin Saif Al Sulaiti and CAA Chairman Abdullah bin Nasser Turki Al Subaey.

The two sides agreed to cooperate in preparing and issuing new regulations and legislation on civil aviation safety in Iraq in line with European and U.S. systems.

(Sources: QNA, CAA Qatar)

(Picture: Waving flag of Qatar and Iraq, from Aleksandar Mijatovic/Shutterstock)