Lucky Cement to Invest $109m in Samawah

By on May 1, 2018 in Construction & Engineering In Iraq

By John Lee.

Pakistan’s Lucky Cement has announced a plan to build a greenfield clinker production facility in Samawah.

The plant will have a capacity of 1.2 million tons per annum, and will be set up as a joint venture project with the company’s existing local partner.

The company already has a cement grinding unit in Basra, which Iraq Business News understands is a 50/50 joint venture with the Al-Shawy family.

The project cost is estimated at $109 million and is subject to all regulatory/statutory approvals required under the law.

The project aims to start commercial production from the last quarter of calendar year 2019.

(Source: Lucky Cement)

(Picture: Muhammad Ali Tabba, CEO of Lucky Cement)

