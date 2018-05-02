$234m Resort to be built in Basra

By John Lee.

Oil Minister Jabar Ali al-Luaibi [Allibi, Luiebi] (pictured) has announced the construction of a tourism and entertainment resort in Basra, to “honor and appreciate its role to support the national economy as a generous oil governorate.”

The $234-million Muftiya City project has been awarded to an international holding company he named as Daiko.

The land to be used for the project is owned by the oil products distribution company.

According to information previously released by the Ministry of Oil, the 38-acre water city will included a waterpark, a leisure resort for families, and an aquarium. There will also be a zoo over 52 acres, a closed football stadium, Olympic swimming pool, sports and entertainment facilities, and restaurants.

(Source: Ministry of Oil)