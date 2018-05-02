4,000 Smuggled Artifacts to be Returned to Iraq

By John Lee.

Nearly 4,000 ancient artifacts illegally acquired by a US-based arts-and-crafts retailer are to be returned to Iraq on Wednesday.

In July of last year, Hobby Lobby agreed to pay a $3 million fine for illegally importing thousands of ancient Iraqi artifacts smuggled into the US through the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Israel.

According to the report from NPR, the items are expected to be displayed in Iraq’s National Museum.

(Source: NPR)

(Picture credit: US Dept of Justice)