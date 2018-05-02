New Career Opportunities in Iraq

By John Lee.
The United Nations has advertised new positions in Iraq:
- Guard, Danish Refugee Council (DRC)
- Field Coordinator, Action contre la Faim – ACF International
- Deputy Head of Office, Save the Children
- Area Office Award Management Coordinator, Save the Children
- WASH Project Manager, Terre des hommes (Tdh)
- Base Administrator, Terre des hommes (Tdh)
- Logistic Manager, Terre des hommes (Tdh)
- Migration Management Officer, IOM – International Organization for Migration
(Source: UN)
(Picture: Finger pressing a new career start button, from Olivier Le Moal/Shutterstock)
