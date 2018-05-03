Navigate

Oil Exports Fall Slightly in April

By on May 3, 2018 in Iraq Oil & Gas News

By John Lee.

Iraq’s Ministry of Oil has announced preliminary oil exports for April of 100,197,197 barrels, giving an average for the month of 3.340 million barrels per day (bpd), a slight increase from the 3.453 bpd exported in March.

These exports were entirely from the southern terminals, with no exports registered from Kirkuk via Ceyhan.

Revenues for the month were  $6.474 billion at an average price of $64.615 per barrel.

March export figures can be found here.

(Source: Ministry of Oil)

