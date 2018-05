By John Lee.

China’s Zhongman Petroleum and Natural Gas Group (ZPEC) and BP Iraq have signed an integrated drilling service contract for 15 wells at Iraq’s Rumaila oilfield

The contract amount is worth approximately $60 million.

It is understood that the project was publicly tendered in November 2017. According to a statement from the company, several well-known oil service companies, including the four major oil service companies, participated in the bidding.

(Source: ZPEC)