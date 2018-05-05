ExxonMobil, PetroChina “Agree Terms” on South Integrated Project

By John Lee.

According to a report from Platts, Iraq has reached “key preliminary terms” with ExxonMobil and PetroChina on the South Integrated Project.

The project involves the development of the Nahr Bin Umar and Ratawi oil fields in southern Iraq, with gas plants at the two fields, a multi-field water injection project, storage, pipelines and export infrastructure.

Abdul Mahdi al-Ameedi, director general of the Petroleum Contracts and Licensing Directorate (PCLD), told S&P Global Platts that the scope of work, the schedule, and the cost have been agreed to.

More details here.

(Source: Platts)