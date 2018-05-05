KRG PM Barzani receives Minister of Industry and Minerals

KRG Prime Minister Nechirvan Barzani received Iraq’s Minister of Industry and Minerals, Mr. Mohammed Shiaa Al-Sudani and his accompanying delegation.

Minister Al Sudani expressed his satisfaction with his visit to the Kurdistan Region and participation at the conference, held in Erbil, on the development of economic relations between the Kurdistan Region and the Islamic Republic of Iran.

He highly valued the steps taken towards normalization of the relations between the Kurdistan Region and the Iraqi federal government, which led to the settlement of some of the differences between the two sides. He deemed the continuation of the talks essential to resolve all outstanding problems.

Prime Minister Barzani thanked Mr. Al-Sudani for his visit and participation at the conference, which he considered being in the interest of both Kurdistan Region’s and Iraq’s economy.

He expressed his appreciation to all the figures and parties, who helped to normalize the relations between the Kurdistan Region and Baghdad. He expressed hope for the continuation of the talks to solve all outstanding issues.

He also hoped that the two regional and federal governments’ institutions will further develop relations and cooperation.

(Source: KRG)