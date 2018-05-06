UNHCR & Kuwait follow progress of Kuwait Fund Project in Iraq

UNHCR and Consul General of Kuwait follow progress of Kuwait Fund project in Iraq

UNHCR Coordinator for the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, Ms. Monica Noro, and the Consul General of the State of Kuwait in Erbil, Dr. Omer Al-Kendari, visited Dohuk Governorate yesterday to observe the progress of the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED) project to improve the living conditions of camp-based Syrian refugees in Dohuk and Erbil Governorates in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

The USD 10 million multi-year project aims to improve the shelter, water and sanitation conditions of over 73,000 Syrian refugees living in five camps in Dohuk and Erbil. It will upgrade 1,500 shelters and construct 150 new shelters, build a drainage channel and install outdoor solar lights in Domiz camps in Dohuk, and enhance protection by providing lighting at night in the camps.

The project also funds much-needed construction work to improve roads, and replace generator-run water pumps with solar water pumps in camps in Erbil. The upgrade of shelters in the Dohuk camps is almost complete, while construction work in the Erbil camps is expected to begin in May.

By reducing pressure on existing infrastructures and facilities, it contributes to improvements to the living conditions of the wider community. Effective collaboration with the Government enabled the implementation of the project.

Dr. Omer Al-Kendari said, “The State of Kuwait continues to affirm its humanitarian commitment to support the Syrian refugees in several countries. This support came from the humanitarian vision of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Leader of Humanitarian Action.”

“The State of Kuwait has adopted three conferences for donor countries and their participation in the Fourth Conference, in continuation of these humanitarian stands,” continued Dr. Al-Kendari. “We are visiting Al-Domiz camp today to see the development of services provided by the Kuwaiti Fund for Development in cooperation with the international partners represented by the UNHCR, which we are proud of this relationship, and of course with the support of the local government of Duhok Governorate represented by Mr. Farhad Al-Atrushi the Governor of Duhok. We hope that this cooperation will continue and that humanitarian projects will be implemented until the crises of the refugee brothers, whether in this camp or in other camps, ends.”

Acknowledging the fruitful collaboration between Kuwait and UNHCR, Ms. Monica Noro said: “Thanks to the generous contribution of KFAED thousands of Syrian refugees will benefit from enhanced protection, new and upgraded shelter facilities, additional livelihood opportunities, and reinforced camp infrastructures.” Ms. Noro added, “While funding for Syrian refugees in Iraq is critically low, the Kuwait contribution will offer a more sustainable solution to refugees and their hosting communities since conditions are not yet conducive for their return to Syria.”In 2018, the State of Kuwait is to date the largest donor for earmarked funding to the Syria situation response in Iraq.

(Source: United Nations)