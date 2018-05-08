Applications Open for Humphrey Fellowship Program

The United States Embassy in Iraq is pleased to announce the annual competition for the Hubert H. Humphrey Fellowship Program.

This one-year Fellowship program is offered to young and mid-career professionals who have a proven track record of leadership, a public service commitment, and the capacity to take full advantage of a self-defined program of independent non-degree study at a leading U.S. university. The program awards a certificate from the U.S. government; it is not designed to deliver an advanced degree.

The Hubert H. Humphrey Fellowship Program brings accomplished professionals from designated countries around the world to the United States at a midpoint in their careers for a year of graduate-level academic course work and professional development activities. The Humphrey Program was initiated in 1978 to honor the memory and accomplishments of the late Senator and Vice President, Hubert H. Humphrey. Fellows are selected on their potential for leadership and commitment to public service.

The program provides a basis for establishing lasting ties between citizens of the United States and their professional counterparts in other countries, fostering an exchange of knowledge and mutual understanding throughout the world.

Fellowships are granted competitively to professional candidates with a commitment to public service in either the public or private sector.

Eligible Fields/Sectors:

Below is a list of eligible fields from which Embassies/Commissions may choose to target in order to match country priorities.

Sustainable Development

Agricultural and rural development

Economic development

Finance and banking

Natural resources, environmental policy, and climate change

Urban and regional planning

Democratic Institution Building

Communications/journalism

Law and human rights

Public policy analysis and public administration

Trafficking in persons policy and prevention

Technology policy and management

Human resource management

Education

Educational administration, planning and policy

Higher education administration

Teaching of English as a foreign language

Public Health

Public health policy and management

HIV/AIDS policy and prevention

Substance abuse education, treatment and prevention

To be eligible for a Humphrey Fellowship, applicants must have:

A first university degree

Five years of full-time professional experience

Demonstrated leadership qualities and a record of public service

Demonstrated English language ability

Limited prior experience in the U.S.

For more information on the program and how to apply, please visit https://iq.usembassy.gov/education-culture/exchange-programs/hubert-humphrey-fellowship/

For questions about the program, please send an email to [email protected] or call us at 07704431572.

Application deadline is June 16, 2018.

(Source: US Embassy)