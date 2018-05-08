Applications Open for Humphrey Fellowship Program

The United States Embassy in Iraq is pleased to announce the annual competition for the Hubert H. Humphrey Fellowship Program.
This one-year Fellowship program is offered to young and mid-career professionals who have a proven track record of leadership, a public service commitment, and the capacity to take full advantage of a self-defined program of independent non-degree study at a leading U.S. university. The program awards a certificate from the U.S. government; it is not designed to deliver an advanced degree.
The Hubert H. Humphrey Fellowship Program brings accomplished professionals from designated countries around the world to the United States at a midpoint in their careers for a year of graduate-level academic course work and professional development activities. The Humphrey Program was initiated in 1978 to honor the memory and accomplishments of the late Senator and Vice President, Hubert H. Humphrey. Fellows are selected on their potential for leadership and commitment to public service.
The program provides a basis for establishing lasting ties between citizens of the United States and their professional counterparts in other countries, fostering an exchange of knowledge and mutual understanding throughout the world.
Fellowships are granted competitively to professional candidates with a commitment to public service in either the public or private sector.
Eligible Fields/Sectors:
Below is a list of eligible fields from which Embassies/Commissions may choose to target in order to match country priorities.
Sustainable Development
- Agricultural and rural development
- Economic development
- Finance and banking
- Natural resources, environmental policy, and climate change
- Urban and regional planning
Democratic Institution Building
- Communications/journalism
- Law and human rights
- Public policy analysis and public administration
- Trafficking in persons policy and prevention
- Technology policy and management
- Human resource management
Education
- Educational administration, planning and policy
- Higher education administration
- Teaching of English as a foreign language
Public Health
- Public health policy and management
- HIV/AIDS policy and prevention
- Substance abuse education, treatment and prevention
To be eligible for a Humphrey Fellowship, applicants must have:
- A first university degree
- Five years of full-time professional experience
- Demonstrated leadership qualities and a record of public service
- Demonstrated English language ability
- Limited prior experience in the U.S.
For more information on the program and how to apply, please visit https://iq.usembassy.gov/education-culture/exchange-programs/hubert-humphrey-fellowship/
For questions about the program, please send an email to [email protected] or call us at 07704431572.
Application deadline is June 16, 2018.
(Source: US Embassy)
