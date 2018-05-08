Safe Drinking Water for 33,000 in Erbil Governorate

Access to safe drinking water is ensured for over 33,000 people in the Governorate of Erbil

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and Erbil Governorate completed the rehabilitation of the main water treatment plant in Rawanduz sub-district, which provided safe drinking water to over 33,000 people, including 2,000 internally displaced people (IDPs).

With support from the Government of Germany, UNDP’s Iraq Crisis Response and Resilience Programme (ICRRP) and Erbil Governorate upgraded key components of the treatment plant, including construction of a pumping station, main transmission pipeline and water treatment unit.

The upgrade of the water treatment plant will help alleviate chronic shortages, ensure adequate supply of clean water and improve health conditions for the local population.

At a ceremony marking the completion of the project, the Minister of Municipalities and Tourism (MOMAT) for the Kurdistan Regional Government, H.E. Mrs. Newroz Mawlood Amin, said:

“I feel very lucky to be here today to open the Bekhal-Rawanduz water plant. The project is delivering potable water in line with international standards, benefiting people living in Rawanduz district and surrounding villages.”

The Governor of Erbil, H.E Mr. Nawzad Hadi, said:

“This project has addressed a surge in demand for basic services caused by the influx of IDPs in many villages. We thank the residents of Rawanduz for their generosity in welcoming IDPs and we praise both host communities and IDPs for living peacefully in this area.”

The Mayor of Rawanduz, Mrs. Kwestan Qadir, added:

“Because of the poor quality of water, local communities, especially children, were suffering from waterborne diseases. This project will increase the supply of drinking water to households from 1.5 hours over two days to 24 hours a day/seven days a week. This is a remarkable achievement. We are confident that the improved access to safe water will prevent potential future outbreaks of water-related diseases.”

UNDP’s Programme Manager for ICRRP, Mr. Ashley Carl, noted:

“One of the first steps to recovery after a crisis is ensuring people have access to basic services. ICRRP is strengthening access to basic services and improving the life of vulnerable communities throughout Iraq. With donor support ICRRP has launched more than 30 new infrastructure projects across the country. We are glad to have contributed to such an important project focused on supporting local authorities in meeting the increased demands for essential services to at risk communities.”

UNDP’s Iraq Crisis Response and Resilience Programme (ICRRP) promotes the recovery and resilience of communities vulnerable to multi-dimensional shocks associated with large-scale returns and protracted displacement of Iraqis and Syrian refugees.

This is achieved through a medium-term, 24-36 month period of programming integrating crisis management capacity building, rehabilitating basic service infrastructure, livelihood recovery and social cohesion.

(Source: UNDP)