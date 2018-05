By John Lee.

The Ministry of Oil has announced that BP has signed a contract to develop the Kirkuk oil fields.

According to Reuters, the deal with the North Oil Company (NOC) will see BP will boost output capacity from the six fields in the Kirkuk region to more than 1 million barrels of oil per day (bpd), three times current capacity.

In the past, BP has provided technical assistance to help develop the Kirkuk fields.

(Sources: Ministry of Oil, Reuters)