Zain Iraq posts Strong Growth in Q1

By John Lee.

Revenues at Zain Iraq reached $275 million in the first quarter of 2018, a 9-percent increase year-on-year.

EBITDA reached $96 million, up 12 percent, reflecting an EBITDA margin of 35 percent.

The operation reported a net profit of $8 million, substantially up on the $283,000 profit recorded for Q1, 2017.

The expansion of 3.9G services across the country and restoration of sites in the West and North, combined with numerous customer acquisition initiatives, especially in core regions, resulted in impressive addition of 2.2 million customers (18 percent increase) to reach 14.5 million.

Also contributing to the operation’s financial revival was the significant growth of data revenues, robust growth in enterprise (B2B) segment, and the revamping of its call centers significantly improving customer service.

(Source: Zain)