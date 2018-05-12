Iraq Stock Market Report

Advertising Feature
Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 10th May 2018).
ISX will be closed tomorrow (May 13, 2018) due to the elections that will be held today (May 12). The next trading session will be held on Monday (May 14, 2018).
Please click here to download a table of listed companies and their associated ticker codes.
The RSISX index ended the week at IQD831 (-2.3%) / $888 (-2.7%) (weekly change) (+2.4% and +6.2% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 16.9bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD21.6bn ($17.8 mn).
ISX Company Announcements
- Trans Iraq Bank for Investment (BTRI) will hold AGM* on May 17, 2018 to discuss and approve 2017 annual results. ISX will suspend trading of BTRI starting May 14, 2018.
- Commercial Bank of Iraq (BCOI) will hold AGM* on May 16, 2018 to discuss and approve 2016 annual financial results and distributing 4.75% cash dividend (IQD0.0475 dividend per share). ISX will suspend trading of BCOI starting May 14, 2018.
- Credit Bank of Iraq (BROI) resumed trading on May 10, 2018 after discussing and approving 2016 annual financial results and deciding to distribute 3% cash dividend (IQD0.03 dividend per share, 4.8% dividend yield).
- Al Nibal Al Arabya for Money Transfer (MTNI) will hold AGM* on May 15, 2018 to discuss and approve 2017 annual financial results. ISX suspended trading of MTNI starting May 10, 2018.
- Baghdad Soft Drinks (IBSD) resumed trading on May 9, 2018 after discussing and approving 2017 annual financial results and distributing 10% cash dividend (IQD0.10 dividend per share, 2.5% dividend yield).
- Al-Ameen Financial Investment (VAMF) will hold AGM* on May 14, 2018 to discuss and approve 2017 annual financial results. ISX suspended trading of VAMF starting May 8, 2018.
- ISX approved the following companies to pay their annual subscription fees in installments and if these companies do not pay full installments, they will be delisted from the ISX: Dar Es Salaam Investment Bank (BDSI), Dijlah & Furat Bank for Development (BDFD), Modern Paint Industries (IMPI), Al -HiLal Industries (IHLI), Iraqi Carton Manufactories (IICM) and Babylon Bank (BBAY).
- Cross Transactions: 11.95 bn shares of Al-Qabedh Islamic Bank for Finance & Invest. (BQAB) on May 7 and May 9, 2018, which represent 4.78% of BQAB capital.
