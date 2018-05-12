Iraq Stock Market Report

Advertising Feature

Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 10th May 2018).

ISX will be closed tomorrow (May 13, 2018) due to the elections that will be held today (May 12). The next trading session will be held on Monday (May 14, 2018).

Please click here to download a table of listed companies and their associated ticker codes.



The RSISX index ended the week at IQD831 (-2.3%) / $888 (-2.7%) (weekly change) (+2.4% and +6.2% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 16.9bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD21.6bn ($17.8 mn).

ISX Company Announcements