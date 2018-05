By John Lee.

Two companies have won tenders to supply EOD/IEDD search and clearance teams to the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) in Iraq.

The contract with UK-based Optima Defence & Security Group Limited is valued at $6,374,302, while the contract with Ain Alsaker (Falcon Eye) Demining Co. is valued at $3,782,425.

(Source: UNGM)

(Picture: Unexploded ordinance (UXO) mortar in Baghdad, by Angela N Perryman/Shutterstock)