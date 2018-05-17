Navigate

Running to Support AMAR’s Work in Iraq

By on May 17, 2018 in Healthcare

By Padraig O’Hannelly.

Hussein Al-Alak (pictured below) will run the Manchester 10k on Sunday on behalf of the AMAR International Charitable Foundation.

He commented:

It’s the only charity in the United Kingdom that supports health, education and, more importantly, mental health programmes, in Iraq …

“You’ve got a lot of amazing causes [in the race] and it’s nice to be able to say: ‘This is what we’re doing at AMAR’.

You can help AMAR in its essential work in Iraq by donating here.

