Newtechnic wins Contract for new Central Bank of Iraq

By John Lee.

Newtechnic, which describes itself as a world leader in building engineering technology, has reportedly won the contract to design the facade and oversee the co-ordination and construction of the new Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) building in Baghdad.

According to New Civil Engineer, the building, designed by Zaha Hadid Architects (ZHA), will be 172m high and will stand on a 200m by 100m podium.

Chief Executive Andrew Watts said he will deploy UK- and US-based design-engineering teams to work on the project, which is expected to be completed by 2021.

More here.

(Source: New Civil Engineer)