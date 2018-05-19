Sadr’s Bloc Wins Iraq Election

By John Lee.
The alliance headed by former Shia militia chief Moqtada al-Sadr has won the parliamentary election.
But according to BBC News, Sadr cannot become prime minister as he did not stand as a candidate.
He is, however, expected to play a key role in forming the new government. Sadr is strongly opposed to Iranian and US involvement in the country.
The party of outgoing PM Haider al-Abadi was pushed into third place, behind a pro-Iranian alliance led by Hadi al-Amiri.
(Source: BBC, Reuters)
