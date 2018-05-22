HEESCO signs Contracts with 3 Int’l Firms

By John Lee.

Iraq’s Heavy Engineering Equipment State Company (HEESCO) has signed deals with three international companies in the oil, petrochemical and the marine industries:

UK-based Weir Engineering Services ;

; Czech-based KPS ;

; Egyptian-based Petrojet.

The company, established in 1963, has technological capabilities in the design, manufacturing and installation of the engineering equipment, such as the tanks, boilers, heat exchangers, pressure tanks, refining towers, bridge pillars, river boats and engineering inspection.

Oil Minister Jabar Ali al-Luaibi [Allibi, Luiebi] (pictured) said that the Ministry aims to increase cooperation with international companies.

(Source: Ministry of Oil)