GKP receives New Payment from KRG

By John Lee.
Gulf Keystone Petroleum (GKP) has confirmed that a gross payment of $18.8 million ($14.7 million net to GKP) has been received from the Kurdistan Regional Government for Shaikan crude oil sales during February 2018.
(Source: GKP)
