Navigate

Navigation

GKP receives New Payment from KRG

By on May 23, 2018 in Iraq Oil & Gas News

By John Lee.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum (GKP) has confirmed that a gross payment of $18.8 million ($14.7 million net to GKP) has been received from the Kurdistan Regional Government for Shaikan crude oil sales during February 2018.

(Source: GKP)

Related posts:

GKP confirms Shaikan Payment GKP Confirms Payment for January Sales GKP Shaikan Payment Update Shaikan Payment Update
No comments yet.

Leave a Reply