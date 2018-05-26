IBBC, RUSI brief on Iraqi Election Results

The Iraq Britain Business Council (IBBC) has held an event in partnership with the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI) on ‘The Iraq Election Results: what next for Iraq’s political stability?’.

The panel event, in partnership with the Royal United Services Institute gave an initial assessment of the Iraqi election result and commented on the early indications of potential political realignments and possible impacts on the polity in the near future.

Iraq experienced its fourth democratic Parliamentary election on the 12th of May, the nation’s first since it’s defeat of the Islamic State. Following the official end of the campaign against IS in December 2017 and the start of the rebuilding process, the country is at a crucial turning point and political decisions made now will determine the stability and prosperity of Iraq for years to come.

With the emergence of new electoral lists, and the federal government’s response to the Iraqi Kurdistan referendum weakening the Kurdish hand, the election produced many surprises.

Chair

Michael Stephens, RUSI Research Fellow

Speakers

(Introduction) Baroness Nicholson of Winterbourne, President IBBC

Professor Gareth Stansfield, RUSI Senior Associate Fellow

Dr Renad Mansour, Research Fellow, Chatham House

(Panel discussion) Mr Christophe Michels, Managing Director, IBBC

The panel discussion was the first in a series of events in partnership with RUSI, which will explore in detail the political landscape of Iraq as it evolves over the coming months.

(Source: IBBC)