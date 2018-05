By John Lee.

A Kuwaiti businessman is reportedly planning to grow 100,000 date palms and build a nature reserve complete with ostriches and deer in southern Badia, 150 km from the city of Basra.

According to Reuters, Abdul-Aziz al-Babtain is investing $58 million in the project, which will see the palms grown over the next five to six years.

(Source: Reuters)