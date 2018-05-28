Oil Ministry Finalises Export Figures for April

By John Lee.

Iraq’s Ministry of Oil has announced final oil exports for April of 100,197,197 barrels, giving an average for the month of 3.340 million barrels per day (bpd), a slight increase from the 3.453 bpd exported in March.

These exports were entirely from the southern terminals, with no exports registered from Kirkuk via Ceyhan.

Revenues for the month were $6.501 billion at an average price of $64.899 per barrel.

(Source: Ministry of Oil)