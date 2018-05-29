Cabinet endorses Institutional Performance Management System

Iraq’s Institutional Performance Management System endorsed for implementation across Iraq’s Public Sector

The Council of Ministers has endorsed “Iraq Government-Wide Institutional Performance Management System” for immediate application across public sector institutions in Iraq. The system is a non-prescriptive business excellence framework for organizational management, designed to help organizations to become more competitive.

It provides a framework that allows public sector institutions to determine their current level of excellence and identify areas for improvement.

With the technical assistance provided by Iraq Public Sector Modernization Program under UNDP, who shared international best practices and standards, the system was developed by the Council of Ministers Secretariat (CoMSEC), in consultation with key Iraqi stakeholders, including the Federal Board for Supreme Audit (FBSA).

The system design was guided by the “European Foundation for Quality Management (EFQM)” standards. It was first piloted during the second half of the 2017 in the ministries of Electricity, Youth & Sports and Trade. Lessons learned from the pilot were used to further refine the model for the implementation throughout the public sector.

UNDP Iraq supported the Government of Iraq’s preparedness to implement this innovative performance management system through a major capacity development program, which concluded on the 22nd of March, 2018. This program benefited a total of 142 staff from 21 federal ministries and CoMSEC who received training in the fundamentals and procedures of the institutional performance management.

The Government of Iraq’s institutional capacity was further strengthened through the specialized training of a team of 20 Iraqi staff from CoMSEC and FBSA who will be leading the implementation of the new performance management system. This team has successfully completed the European Foundation for Quality Management (EFQM) Assessor Training (EAT), the internationally recognized standard for performance management.

With this training, the team will be equipped with the skills and knowledge required to effectively assess the public sector institutions in the year 2018 and beyond. Effective public sector management allows the Government to set clear goals, monitoring the activities of the ministries in order to better allow it to expand on successes and correct deficiencies. This helps ensure that all Iraqis are better served by their government.

This nationally-owned and -led initiative falls within the framework of UNDP Public Sector Modernization Program support to Government of Iraq to reinforce its mechanisms for accountability and efficiency, IPSM works to support more efficient, accountable and participatory governance at national and sub-national levels in Iraq.

(Source: UNDP)