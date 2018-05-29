New Career Opportunities in Iraq

By John Lee.
The United Nations has advertised new positions in Iraq:
- WASH Project Manager, Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC)
- Resident Senior Program Officer, National Democratic Institute (NDI)
- Senior Technical Adviser, UN-Habitat – United Nations Human Settlements Programme
- Programme Management Officer, UN-Habitat – United Nations Human Settlements Programme
- Deputy Chief of Party, Development Alternatives, Inc. (DAI)
- Producing and designing communications material for UNDP’s ICRRP, UNV Online Volunteering service
- English to Arabic translation, UNV Online Volunteering service
(Source: UN)
(Picture: Finger pressing a new career start button, from Olivier Le Moal/Shutterstock)
No comments yet.