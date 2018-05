By John Lee.

Oil Minister Jabar Ali al-Luaibi [Allibi, Luiebi] (pictured) has announced that the re-construction and rehabilitation of the first unit of the Al-Kask refinery in Ninawa is complete.

The facility can process 10,000 barrels of oil per day (bpd).

Work is continuing to finish the second unit, which also has a capacity of 10,000 bpd.

(Source: Ministry of Oil)