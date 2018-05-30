Saddam’s Superyacht to become Sailors’ Hotel

By John Lee.

The 82-meter yacht built for Saddam Hussein in 1981 is to be turned into a hotel for the pilots who guide shipping in and out of the port of Basra.

The Iraqi government re-gained posession of the ‘Basrah Breeze‘ in 2010 following a legal battle in the French courts.

It subsequently failed to find a buyer at the $30-million price tag, and Reuters reports that for the past two years the vessel has served Basra University, hosting researchers on trips to study marine life.

More here, including pictures, from Reuters.

(Source: Reuters)